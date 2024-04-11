Zelenskyy comments on Russia's latest massive attack, saying Ukraine needs more air defence, not discussions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after another missile attack by the Russians, said that Ukraine needs powerful air defence and our defence support, not turning a blind eye and long discussions.
Ukraine needs air defence for protection
Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine's neighbours and partners see how critical the need for air defence is.
The head of state said that Ukraine needs air defensce and other defence support, "not turning a blind eye and long discussions."
What is known about Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on April 11
The Russian occupiers, during a massive air strike on Ukraine on April 11, during which they used both drones and missiles, attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.
Explosions rang out, in particular, in Kharkiv and Lviv, and an infrastructure object was damaged in the Kyiv region.
In total, the Russian Federation used 82 means of air attack:
20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov region of the Russian Federation);
8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters (launch area — Tambov region of the Russian Federation);
12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launched from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation);
40 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea).
4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region).
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 57 air targets were destroyed:
16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
39 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type;
2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-