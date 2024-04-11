Zelenskyy comments on Russia's latest massive attack, saying Ukraine needs more air defence, not discussions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after another missile attack by the Russians, said that Ukraine needs powerful air defence and our defence support, not turning a blind eye and long discussions.

Ukraine needs air defence for protection

Russian terrorists once again targeted critical infrastructure objects. There was another vile missile attack on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. Objects in other regions were also targeted: Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Odesa and Lviv. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine's neighbours and partners see how critical the need for air defence is.

The head of state said that Ukraine needs air defensce and other defence support, "not turning a blind eye and long discussions."

Right here, right now, precisely with our ability to overcome Russian terror, the world can prove that everyone equally perceives terror as a crime. If Russia is allowed to continue doing this, if Russian missiles and "Shaheds" will hit not only Ukraine, but also at the determination of its partners, it will be a global license for terror, Zelenskyy emphasised. Share

What is known about Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on April 11

The Russian occupiers, during a massive air strike on Ukraine on April 11, during which they used both drones and missiles, attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

Explosions rang out, in particular, in Kharkiv and Lviv, and an infrastructure object was damaged in the Kyiv region.

In total, the Russian Federation used 82 means of air attack:

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov region of the Russian Federation);

8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters (launch area — Tambov region of the Russian Federation);

12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launched from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation);

40 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea).

4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 57 air targets were destroyed: