Air defence downs 14 Russian Shaheds and two missiles overnight

On the night of April 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 attack drones, two Iskander-K cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and two Kh-59 missiles.
The results of the air defence operation on April 10
The Air Force reports that at night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with the following means:
17 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from Cape Chauda,
two Iskander-K cruise missiles
by one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea.
In addition, around 8:00 p.m. on April 9, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, which the enemy used to attack Odesa, were destroyed.
The aftermath of the Russian attack on April 10
The Russian Federation struck the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
In the Mykolaiv region, an energy infrastructure object was damaged due to drone strikes.
Debris from downed drones also fell on the territory of the recreational facility in Ochakiv. There are no casualties.
Objects of critical and transport and logistics infrastructure were damaged in Odesa region. As a result of the attack, two workers were injured.
An energy facility, a private house, and several cars were also damaged. So far, we know of one injured person.
