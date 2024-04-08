Air defenсe downs 17 "Shaheds" and 1 Kh-59 missile overnight

The Russian army used 24 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type, as well as the Kh-59 missile, to attack Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed more than half of the drones and one missile.

The Air Force reported on the Russian night attack on Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force said the Russians launched the Kh-59 air missile from the airspace of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The "Shaheds" was launched by the enemy from Cape Chauda in Crimea, the Russian regions of Kursk and Yeisk.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and EW were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down:

guided air missile Kh-59 in the Dnipropetrovsk region;

Seventeen kamikaze drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 8

Russian occupiers once again launched Shahed drones in the direction of Ukraine. Drones attacked southern, central and northern regions.

In particular, on the night of April 8, an alarm was announced in the Kyiv region due to the work of the Air Defense Forces against enemy drones.

Later in the morning, the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine informed that in their operational zone, it was possible to shoot down seven barrage shells successfully: four were shot down in the Odesa region, two in the Mykolaiv region and one more in the Kirovohrad region.

However, there was also a hit in Odesa district. As a result, the logistics and transport facility was damaged. The consequences are clarified. The debris of the downed drone also damaged the gas station there. People were not injured.

In the Voznesensky District of the Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of the downed "Shakhed" damaged power lines, as a result of which 14 settlements and another partially lost power. Work is currently underway to restore the power supply. There are no casualties.

Another "Shakhed" was shot down in the Kirovohrad region. It passed without casualties or damage.