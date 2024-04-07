Air defense forces destroyed all drones during the night attack of the Russian Federation
Russia once again attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and missiles on the night of April 7. Air defense forces shot down all enemy drones.

How air defense worked

That night, the Russians launched an Kh-31 guided air missile from the occupied Luhansk region, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 17 Shaheds from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Air defense forces shot down all 17 drones. PPO worked in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the attack.

What else is known about the night attack

After midnight on April 7, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launches and movements of "Shakhed" toward the Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. An air alert was announced in some regions of Ukraine.

A Russian kamikaze drone hit a private house in Kharkiv. There was a fire there.

Later, local authorities reported that three people were injured as a result of the attack in Kharkiv. All the injured are pensioners.

