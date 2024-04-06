Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down dozens of drones and 3 missiles

During Russia's night attack on Ukraine, air defense forces were able to destroy 28 enemy drones and 3 missiles.

What is known about the results of the air defense operation on April 6

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of April 6, the Russian Army launched 32 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Russia attacked Ukraine with six missiles of different types:

three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region,

by two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov Region

by one Kalibr cruise missile from the Black Sea.

As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Russian killers continue to terrorize Ukrainians, attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities. Unfortunately, now we have the dead and wounded, condolences to the families. We are doing everything to get more tools to protect our people from the aggressor. Thank you to everyone who held the sky today. Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Russian attack on Kharkiv — there are casualties

6 people died as a result of Russia's night strikes on Kharkiv.

In addition, it is reported that at least 10 others were injured

People received blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The condition of the victims is light to medium.

According to the local authorities, high-rise buildings, a gas station, a shop, and a car were damaged. Exclusively civilian objects.

All services are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror.