Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down dozens of drones and 3 missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down dozens of drones and 3 missiles

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Читати українською

During Russia's night attack on Ukraine, air defense forces were able to destroy 28 enemy drones and 3 missiles.

What is known about the results of the air defense operation on April 6

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of April 6, the Russian Army launched 32 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Russia attacked Ukraine with six missiles of different types:

  • three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region,

  • by two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov Region

  • by one Kalibr cruise missile from the Black Sea.

As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Russian killers continue to terrorize Ukrainians, attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities. Unfortunately, now we have the dead and wounded, condolences to the families. We are doing everything to get more tools to protect our people from the aggressor. Thank you to everyone who held the sky today. Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Russian attack on Kharkiv — there are casualties

6 people died as a result of Russia's night strikes on Kharkiv.

In addition, it is reported that at least 10 others were injured

People received blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The condition of the victims is light to medium.

According to the local authorities, high-rise buildings, a gas station, a shop, and a car were damaged. Exclusively civilian objects.

All services are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure in six regions is damaged due to latest Russian attack
Denis Shmyhal
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 29
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drone attack on refinery in Russia's Tatarstan became one of most extensive Ukraine's ops
Drone
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's massive attack on Kharkiv: injure toll rises to 12
State Emergency Service
Mass Russian attack on Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?