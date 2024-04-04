Russia's massive attack on Kharkiv: injure toll rises to 12
Russia's massive attack on Kharkiv: injure toll rises to 12

On the night of April 4, the Russian occupiers launched several waves of "Shaheds" at Kharkiv. According to the latest data, three rescuers and a civilian woman were killed, and 12 more people were injured.

What is known about Russia's attack on Kharkiv on April 4

According to the State Emergency Service, residential buildings of civilians were again hit by Russian drones.

A resident of an apartment building died, and there are injured. Fires broke out at the landing site.

The rescuers who arrived on call to one of the addresses were hit again by drones. Two of them died of their injuries on the spot, another one died on the way to the hospital, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Later, it became known that another rescuer was injured. Three units of emergency services equipment were also damaged.

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , at least ten more people were injured as a result of enemy drone strikes.

In addition, he announced the damage to a high-rise building and private sector buildings.

In the morning, Kharkiv's mayor, Igor Terekhov, clarified that one of the drones entered a high-rise building and damaged the outer wall.

As of 7 a.m., four dead and 12 injured are officially known.

Attack of Russian drones on Ukraine: latest details

On the night of April 4, the Air Force warned about groups of enemy "Shaheds" attacking Ukraine from several directions.

"Attention! Shahed group from the northeast," the statement read.

At 00:54, the Air Force reported that "Shahed" continued on a southwesterly course from Kharkiv.

"Shakhed from the northwest heading for Kharkiv".

On the night of April 4, Russia used 20 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine, 11 of them were destroyed.

