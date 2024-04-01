The Russian army launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv region. There are victims

The Russian occupiers continue to shell the Kharkiv region on a massive scale. On March 31, in the afternoon, a rocket attack was carried out in the region.

The Russian army shelled the Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region from the air today. One of the villages of the Zmiyiv district came under attack.

This was reported by Serhiy Melnyk, the head of the Kharkiv garrison and the Kharkiv defense forces.

In the afternoon, the enemy launched a rocket attack on a village in the Zmiiv district of our region. Five victims are known to have been injured. Sergey Melnyk The head of the Kharkiv garrison

In his publication, the head of the Kharkiv garrison did not specify exactly which settlement was in question.

The situation in Kharkiv and the region

On March 31, an air alert was announced several times in the Kharkiv region due to a missile threat. In addition, around 4:15 p.m., explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov noted that the city and the region were under enemy fire.

Due to its geographical location, Kharkiv and the settlements of the Kharkiv region often come under enemy fire. The Russians usually attack Kharkiv with S-300 systems.

But this week, the Russian army struck Kharkiv for the first time with a large-caliber guided munition. We are talking about the UMPB D-30 SN bomb, which is made on the basis of the FAB-250.

On March 30, the Russians again attacked Kharkiv with guided munitions. Residential buildings were under the enemy's sights.