Russian attack kills 19-year-old boy in Borova in the Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack kills 19-year-old boy in Borova in the Kharkiv region

Office of the Prosecutor General
Borova
Читати українською

On the night of March 31, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of the village of Borova, Izyum district. A 19-year-old boy died.

What is known about the shelling of Borova

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that on March 31, around 00:35, Russian servicemen launched a massive shelling of the village of Borova, Izyum district.

A 19-year-old boy died. A 27-year-old man received a shrapnel wound and was hospitalized in a serious condition.

Multi-story and private residential buildings and shops were damaged in the settlement.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with the Uragan anti-aircraft missile system.

According to OVA, 3 cars, 2 trade pavilions and the facade of the building were damaged by hitting the ground near the service station.

The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The situation in Kharkiv Oblast

On the morning of March 31, Kharkiv OVA published a summary of shelling of the region for the past day:

On the evening of March 30 in Kharkiv, enemy shelling took place in the Shevchenkiv district of the city, probably by KAB. As a result of shelling, 8 structures and buildings, 1 car were damaged.

A 35-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were injured.

In total, about 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, etc. Kudiivka, Strelecha, Pletenivka, Hryhorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka were hit by airstrikes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's bombs launched on Khariv on Mar.27 are downable, but pose serious danger
Oleh Syniegubov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?