Russian attack kills 19-year-old boy in Borova in the Kharkiv region

On the night of March 31, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of the village of Borova, Izyum district. A 19-year-old boy died.

What is known about the shelling of Borova

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that on March 31, around 00:35, Russian servicemen launched a massive shelling of the village of Borova, Izyum district.

A 19-year-old boy died. A 27-year-old man received a shrapnel wound and was hospitalized in a serious condition.

Multi-story and private residential buildings and shops were damaged in the settlement.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with the Uragan anti-aircraft missile system. Share

According to OVA, 3 cars, 2 trade pavilions and the facade of the building were damaged by hitting the ground near the service station.

The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The situation in Kharkiv Oblast

On the morning of March 31, Kharkiv OVA published a summary of shelling of the region for the past day:

On the evening of March 30 in Kharkiv, enemy shelling took place in the Shevchenkiv district of the city, probably by KAB. As a result of shelling, 8 structures and buildings, 1 car were damaged.

A 35-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were injured.

In total, about 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, etc. Kudiivka, Strelecha, Pletenivka, Hryhorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka were hit by airstrikes.