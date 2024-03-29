Russia's bombs launched on Khariv on Mar.27 are downable, but pose serious danger

Guided UMPB D-30 SN bombs, with which Russia hit Kharkiv on March 27, can reach any area of the city. You can shoot down these bombs, but this is a matter for the military

The new Russian-guided bombs can reach any district of Kharkiv

A new stage is the use of such guided ammunition. It flies further than the KAB (guided aerial bomb, — ed.). We recorded that the two strikes, which were inflicted on the city of Kharkiv, traveled about 72-74 km from launch to the moment of hits, he said. Share

According to Syniegubov, on March 27, guided munitions were fired at Kharkiv from the Belgorod region. The projectile is smaller than the KAB and S-300 but has great destructive power.

It can fully cover the city of Kharkiv, any district. Even populated areas of the Kharkiv region, depending on the distance to the border will be launched, explained the head of RMA. Share

Experts have determined that the Russians have fired munitions from Su-class aircraft, but they can launch them from MLRS.

Syniegubov also suggested that on March 27, the occupiers tested ammunition, probably looking for air defence equipment. Ammunition entered Kharkiv from the north and west.

The head of the RMA believes that guided munitions can be shot down on approach, but this is a matter for the Armed Forces. Syniegubov believes that a complex of measures is needed to protect Kharkiv from Russian Federation air bombs. We are talking about shelters and technical means, such as EW systems.

Russia struck Kharkiv with guided bombs

On Wednesday, March 27, the Russian army struck Kharkiv for the first time with the help of large-calibre guided munitions. We are talking about the UMPB D-30 SN bomb, which is made based on the FAB-250.

Kharkiv RMA reported that a 30 cm caliber ammunition can fly up to 90 km away. They are used both from airplanes and from the Smerch anti-aircraft missile system.

It should be added that 14 high-rise buildings and an educational institution were damaged due to the attack. It is known about the victim and at least 18 wounded, including a child.