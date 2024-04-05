On the night of April 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 type kamikaze drones, ballistic and anti-aircraft missiles.

Air defence work on April 5

The Air Force reports that the enemy attacked:

two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles

three "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launch areas, Belgorod region),

Thirteen combat drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 "Shaheds" in the Zaporizhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Share

Consequences of the attack

The Southern Defence Forces reported that the first wave of the attack targeted the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

During more than two hours of combat work, nine drones were shot down: two in Dnipropetrovsk region and seven in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to defenders, Russian troops are again laying routes through the residential quarters of peaceful settlements.

Debris from downed drones caused damage to several private houses and commercial buildings in the Zaporizhzhia district. People were not injured.

In the next wave, the enemy attacked the Odesa region, targeting the energy infrastructure. All four drones were shot down.