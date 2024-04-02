Air defence destroys 9 "Shaheds" overnight

On April 2, the Russian army hit Ukraine with Shaheds and a missile. Air defence forces shot down nine enemy drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian night attack on Ukraine

As noted, on April 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided air missile and 10 Shahed attack drones.

Air defence forces managed to shoot down nine drones.

The Russian occupiers launched the Kh-59 missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, and the drones from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 2

The defenders of the sky shot down all nine drones within the Dnipropetrovsk region. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, clarified that the drones were destroyed in the Dnipro and Dnipro, Nikopol, Pavlograd, Synelnyk, and Kamianske districts.

In the Dnipro, due to falling debris, two fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished. There, a two-story building and a fire station were damaged. People were not injured.

The Southern Defence Forces added that the Russians were targeting the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.