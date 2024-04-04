Air defence destroys 11 Russian drones overnight

On the night of April 4, Russia staged a new mass drone attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. In total, the enemy launched 20 drones.
Russian attack on Ukraine on April 4. What is known
According to the Air Force press service, on the night of April 4, 2024, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with "Shahed-131/136" type kamikaze drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In total, 20 kamikaze drone launches were recorded.
Consequences of the attacks of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on April 4
On the night of April 4, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched several waves of "Shaheds" on Kharkiv.
According to the local authorities, three rescuers and a civilian woman were killed, and 12 more people were injured.
As a result of the Russian strikes, residential buildings of civilians at various addresses were significantly damaged. Fires broke out at the landing sites.
Hits were recorded in the city's Novobavarskyi, Slobidsky and Saltivskyi districts.
Currently, the elimination of the consequences of the attack is underway.
