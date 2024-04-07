The analyst explained the problem with providing Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems
The analyst explained the problem with providing Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems

Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, analyst Oleksandr Musienko, Ukraine's partners currently have problems with providing Kyiv with an additional 25 Patriot air defense systems.

What prevents partners from transferring additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Musiyenko emphasized that it is quite possible to collect 25 Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine around the world, since the US has 88 such systems in service, and about 30 more are in Japan. Germany and the Netherlands also have them.

There are in Germany, but the German chancellor says that we should still look for them, for example, in Saudi Arabia or Jordan, where they are. I will say that Germany could provide. That is, these systems exist in the world. This is a real number. Absolutely real and well adjusted. You remember, 50 was announced a little earlier. And I said then that yes, 50 would be very good, but it is a somewhat unrealistic number... Maybe in 10 years, we have to be honest. And these 25 are real, the analyst explains.

He also emphasized that it is not about one battery per unit.

And this is in each of 6 to 8 launchers. You realize that this is actually a large amount. And she would really block it, — notes Musienko.

Why Western partners do not want to transfer additional Patriots to Ukraine

In his opinion, one of the reasons why Western partners do not want to transfer additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine is the shooting down of aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with the help of these systems.

I think that is one of the reasons. But this is a more global reason. Then the question must be asked: how does the West want to help us defeat Russia and that our goals coincide. That is, by defeating Russian troops and reducing their capabilities, Musienko emphasized.

According to him, some people in the West talk about the need to defeat Russia, but without unnecessary humiliation.

At the same time, he mentioned the availability of money as another point. Musienko emphasized that 25 Patriot systems are tens of billions of dollars.

You see, the rocket costs $3 million. It must be financed. And at whose expense should it all be? the analyst asks.

