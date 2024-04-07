According to the head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, analyst Oleksandr Musienko, Ukraine's partners currently have problems with providing Kyiv with an additional 25 Patriot air defense systems.
What prevents partners from transferring additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Musiyenko emphasized that it is quite possible to collect 25 Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine around the world, since the US has 88 such systems in service, and about 30 more are in Japan. Germany and the Netherlands also have them.
He also emphasized that it is not about one battery per unit.
Why Western partners do not want to transfer additional Patriots to Ukraine
In his opinion, one of the reasons why Western partners do not want to transfer additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine is the shooting down of aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with the help of these systems.
According to him, some people in the West talk about the need to defeat Russia, but without unnecessary humiliation.
At the same time, he mentioned the availability of money as another point. Musienko emphasized that 25 Patriot systems are tens of billions of dollars.
