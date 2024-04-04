Ukrainian MFA chief says main message at NATO-Ukraine Council meeting is Ukraine needs Patriots

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, noted that his main message at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of heads of foreign affairs will be the Patriot air defence system.
Kuleba will call for giving Patriot to Ukraine
Kuleba said this during a conversation with journalists and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after arriving at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels.
Kuleba added, "We are talking about Patriot because it is the only system that can shoot down ballistics. In March, Ukraine was fired with 94 ballistic missiles."
The minister also mentioned the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of April 4.
How much Patriot does Ukraine need?
The day before, Kuleba said that Ukraine needs five to seven Patriot systems, which is the minimum amount.
The minister noted that there are more than 100 Patriot systems in the allies' arsenals.
President Zelenskyy stated that 10 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems "would radically change the situation" in the war.
