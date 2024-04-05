Germany starts searching for available Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine

According to Dmytro Kuleba, the head of the Foreign Ministry, based on the results of the conversation with Annalena Baerbok, the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Berlin will urgently look for additional Patriot air defence systems for transfer to Ukraine.
What is known about Germany's intentions to seek additional Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine
Kuleba noted that the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defence was discussed during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels.
He noted that Germany, within the framework of its chairmanship of the air defence coalition in the Rammstein format, initiates the inspection of all available Patriot systems and other air defence systems, not only at partners but worldwide.
Drones and air defence. Zelenskyy conducted the Staff
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.
The head of state noted that, among other things, the situation at the front, the purchase of EW stations and drones, and countering air attacks by the Russian Federation's criminal army were discussed.
According to him, during the rate meeting, the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation in the principal directions was heard.
In addition, as the head of state added, the Ministry of Defence's reports, Rustem Umerov, were heard regarding executing contracts to purchase drones and electronic warfare systems.
Zelensky emphasized that he had given instructions to prepare similar reports on the missile program.
At today's meeting of the General Staff, the Chief of the General Staff, Anatoliy Bargylevych, also reported on the fight against Russian aerial terror instruments.
