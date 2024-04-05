Germany starts searching for available Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine

According to Dmytro Kuleba, the head of the Foreign Ministry, based on the results of the conversation with Annalena Baerbok, the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Berlin will urgently look for additional Patriot air defence systems for transfer to Ukraine.

What is known about Germany's intentions to seek additional Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine

Kuleba noted that the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defence was discussed during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels.

I apologised for spoiling the festive mood — NATO's birthday (April 4), but I felt that it was necessary to immerse my colleagues in the harsh reality of the residents of Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv, Kuleba emphasised.

He noted that Germany, within the framework of its chairmanship of the air defence coalition in the Rammstein format, initiates the inspection of all available Patriot systems and other air defence systems, not only at partners but worldwide.

And what can be done, what combinations can be built in order for these batteries to be delivered to Ukraine, Kuleba added.

Together with @ABaerbock we have just attended the NATO-Ukraine council meeting in Brussels. Ukraine’s greatest need right now is to urgently strengthen air defense. I thank Germany and other allies for answering the call and taking action right away. pic.twitter.com/wgfs96Mv9k — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 4, 2024

Drones and air defence. Zelenskyy conducted the Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.

The head of state noted that, among other things, the situation at the front, the purchase of EW stations and drones, and countering air attacks by the Russian Federation's criminal army were discussed.

Staff. The main issues are the front, drones, electronic warfare equipment and air defence, Zelenskyy emphasised.

According to him, during the rate meeting, the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation in the principal directions was heard.

The results of stabilization actions, thanks to which it was possible to stop the advance of the Russian invaders. Intelligence data about the enemy's further plans and our actions in response, explained Zelenskyy.

In addition, as the head of state added, the Ministry of Defence's reports, Rustem Umerov, were heard regarding executing contracts to purchase drones and electronic warfare systems.

Zelensky emphasized that he had given instructions to prepare similar reports on the missile program.

At today's meeting of the General Staff, the Chief of the General Staff, Anatoliy Bargylevych, also reported on the fight against Russian aerial terror instruments.