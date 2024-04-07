Zelensky announced the number of Patriot air defense systems to close the sky over Ukraine

Ukraine should receive 25 Patriot systems with 6-8 batteries each in order to be able to cover its skies from Russian missile attacks.

Zelensky named the number of Patriots needed by Ukraine

The most acute problem for Ukraine is the closing of the sky from missile attacks by the aggressor country Russia.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told this in his interview.

I will not tell you how many Patriot systems we have, I can tell you that in order to close Ukraine completely for the future, it is desirable for Ukraine to have 25 Patriot systems with 6-8 batteries each. All our partners are already well aware of this and even know the points where the relevant systems should be. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Also, according to him, analogues of Patriot will be suitable for Ukraine. Despite the fact that their number is quite small, they work.

Zelensky noted that the results of air defense in Ukraine are impressive, and it seems that there are actually a large number of systems. However, this is not the case.

Therefore, in order to completely close our country, even those regions where it does not fly, we need 25 Patriot systems.

Patriot air defense system for Ukraine

At the end of February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the transfer of ten Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine would radically affect the situation in the war with Russia.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, noted that the country needs anti-aircraft Patriot and other air defense systems designed to protect life. Share

Also, on April 4, at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Kuleba said that Germany would initiate an immediate search for all Patriot batteries and other air defense systems available not only in allies, but also in the world in order to transfer them to Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also noted that the main message during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brussels will be the provision of air defense systems to Kyiv. In particular, we are talking about Patriot.