Air defence forces destroyed all Russian Shaheds overnight

On April 9, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with Shaheds and S-300 missiles. Air defence forces destroyed all attack drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian night attack on Ukraine

The commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, reported the occupiers launched 20 Shahed attack UAVs over Ukraine from Cape Chauda — Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, as well as four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk region.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and EW of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 20 Shaheds were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 9

On the night of April 8-9, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. An air alert was announced in the southern and central regions of Ukraine. The explosions were in the Poltava region.

Later, "Shaheds" moved towards the western regions of Ukraine. The Air Force declared an alert in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Explosions occurred in the Khmelnytskyi region, and air defence operations were reported in the Lviv region.

In Odesa, the wreckage of the "Shakhed" damaged a house and cut power lines.

At night, the enemy once again attacked Odesa with attack drones. Our air defense forces destroyed one drone. In Odesa district, as a result of the falling debris of the downed "Shakhed", a private house was damaged, and the power line was cut off, said Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA. Share

The head of the RMA emphasised that no people were injured.