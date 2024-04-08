General Staff Latest: AFU destroys 13 tanks and 2 air defence systems of Russia's army

During the past day, 76 combat clashes took place between the Defence Forces and the occupiers of the Russian Federation. Russian troops lost about 890 people, 13 tanks, 40 artillery systems and 3 self-propelled guns.

Strikes by the Armed Forces against the occupiers

The AFU General Staff reports that during the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck:

One control point,

Five anti-aircraft systems,

One communication tower,

Thirteen areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of the missile forces damaged one anti-aircraft warfare system, 1 UAV control point, one artillery system, and three enemy areas of weapons and military equipment concentration.

The situation in the south and east of Ukraine

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Terny, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 31 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Vyimka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled eight attacks in the Donetsk region's Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Netaylovye settlements.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the occupiers tried 22 times to break through the defences of the Ukrainian troops in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka settlements.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched eight unsuccessful attacks on our troops' positions on the Dnipro's left bank.