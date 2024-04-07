Military criminals of the Russian army shot unarmed prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krynyky, Kherson Region.

What is known about the shooting by the occupiers of prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krynyky

According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region, a video of the shooting by the Russian occupiers of unarmed prisoners of the armed forces in Krynyk was published online.

One of the Telegram channels published a video recording of Russian soldiers shooting three captured Ukrainian servicemen. The description under the recording states that the event took place near Krynyk. The recording shows that a representative of the Russian Armed Forces fires several shots at unarmed stationary soldiers, the prosecutor's office notes.

Currently, Ukrainian law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, are investigating violations of the laws and customs of war and intentional murder.

Once again, the representatives of the aggressor country demonstrably ignore the provisions of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war, which indicates the support of such actions by the highest command of the Russian armed forces, the agency emphasized.

What is known about the situation in the Krynok area

According to representatives of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is currently changing its tactics of conducting combat operations near Krynyk.

The enemy does not abandon his intention to knock out our units from their occupied positions. He carried out two assaults in the Orihiv direction, one of which was in the Robotyny region and one was in the Staromayorsky region. There was no success. On the left bank of the Dnieper, in the Krynok area, he rushed to five assaults, again searching for new tactics. But after suffering losses, he retreated to his original positions, — emphasized in the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military is currently continuing combat work on holding and strengthening positions, inflicting fire damage on locations of enemy personnel, firing positions and rear objects.

In particular, during the day of the loss of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the area of Orikhov in the Zaporizhia region and on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, in the area of Krynyk, 162 Russian invaders and 79 units of weapons and military equipment were killed.

Among other things, 51 units of armored vehicles, 17 artillery systems, 5 units of the Privet-82 unmanned aerial vehicle, four aerial photography stations, an electronic warfare station, a boat and six field ammunition depots were damaged.

At the same time, the enemy continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance, inflicts a large number of artillery strikes, and attacks with a large number of UAVs.

During the war, the occupiers carried out 8 airstrikes using 5 guided air bombs and more than four dozen unguided air missiles. Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, 230 FPV drones, 21 attack UAVs of the Lancet type were used, and 278 fragmentation munitions were dropped from UAVs of various modifications. The flight of 207 reconnaissance UAVs was detected in the operational zone, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine note.

As a result of the dropping of fragmentation ammunition from a drone in the Kherson region, two residents of Beryslav were injured, a multi-story building and a shop were damaged.

The enemy hit Kherson with artillery six times and twice at Tokarivka and Ingulets.

Kizomys, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Osokorivka, Antonivka, Sadove and Olhivka were also attacked in Kherson region.

As a result of the attack, two civilians were killed.

An administrative building, several civilian cars, more than a dozen private residential buildings, utility buildings, and a hangar were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, enemy artillery shelled Gulyaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyna, Novoandriivka, Yehorivka, Malynivka, and Levadne — several private residential buildings and infrastructure objects were damaged, in Mykolaiv Oblast — Kutsurubsk community — there was a hit to the power grid.

Also, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska, and Petrykivska three times with artillery.

Several private houses, a power line and several civilian cars were damaged there.