On the morning of April 18, the Ministry of Defence of Russia again complained that Ukraine tried to destroy enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian forces hit military facilities in Russia
The team of the head of the Russian Defence Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, claims that it allegedly managed to repel a new attack by Ukrainian forces.
The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation adds that Kyiv targeted military facilities on the Russian Federation's territory using Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles, the RM-70 "Vampire" multi-launch rocket system, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, and small-air balloons.
It is worth noting that Ukraine has not yet commented on these events or confirmed the attack.
Budanov explained the purpose of the strikes on the Russian territory
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) chief, Kyrylo Budanov, notes that Ukrainian intelligence has developed a plan whose key goal is to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, it must show the population of the Russian Federation that Putin can no longer protect them from a war that did not come from the territory of the aggressor country.
