Russian MOD claims of new large-scale attack on its military facilities
Shoigu
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of April 18, the Ministry of Defence of Russia again complained that Ukraine tried to destroy enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian forces hit military facilities in Russia

The team of the head of the Russian Defence Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, claims that it allegedly managed to repel a new attack by Ukrainian forces.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation adds that Kyiv targeted military facilities on the Russian Federation's territory using Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles, the RM-70 "Vampire" multi-launch rocket system, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, and small-air balloons.

By regular means of air defense, two operational-tactical missiles, nineteen rockets, sixteen UAVs and two small-sized balloons were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, three UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov region, one UAV was intercepted and three small-sized layers were destroyed over the territory of the Voronezh region , says the statement of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

It is worth noting that Ukraine has not yet commented on these events or confirmed the attack.

Budanov explained the purpose of the strikes on the Russian territory

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) chief, Kyrylo Budanov, notes that Ukrainian intelligence has developed a plan whose key goal is to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

We (the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine — ed.) proposed a plan to reduce Russia's potential. It covers many aspects, including the military industry, critical military facilities, airfields, and command and control centres.

Kyrylo Budanov

DIU chief

According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, it must show the population of the Russian Federation that Putin can no longer protect them from a war that did not come from the territory of the aggressor country.

