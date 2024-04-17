DIU says Kremlin launched campaign trains in Russian regions due to low number of conscripts

In Russia, the volume of the spring conscription was falling, so Moscow decided to send propaganda trains to the regions.

Russia is increasing campaigning activities for the sake of the draft

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that the Russian Federation is scaling up campaigning activities in the regions to stop the drop in the number of people willing to join the army.

The Kremlin ordered representatives of the Russian regime in the regions to carry out the plan for the spring draft and prevent its disruption.

The DIU notes that a reduction in the number of conscripts will mean a decrease in the number of people willing to sign a contract with the Russian army, which continues the war against Ukraine.

The activation of informational influence on the population in Russian regions includes increased glorification of the military and the spread of the narrative that military service guarantees non-participation in hostilities against Ukraine.

Among other things, the Russian railways are involved in the campaign — the carriages of passenger trains and electric trains are painted with militaristic prints, glorifying military service, Russian weapons and equipment.

So Putin's Russia is actually copying the century-old Bolshevik agitprop methods with its "agitation trains".

Internal propaganda of the Russian Federation

Earlier, DIU reported that the Kremlin had increased funding for internal propaganda to 58 billion rubles ($500 million) per year.

So-called "non-profit" organisations, formally not connected to the aggressor state, produce so-called "patriotic content" for distribution on the Internet on the order of the Kremlin: blogs, news, films, series, video games, etc.

According to intelligence data, the organisation spends billions of funds on internal propaganda with the aim of: