To disrupt the mobilisation in Ukraine, Russian propagandists filmed a video with professional actors. It is designed to undermine confidence in the authorities of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War reports that pro-Russian channels are distributing a propaganda video about the mobilisation in Ukraine, designed to undermine the confidence of Ukrainians in the Ukrainian government.

According to analysts, this propaganda video has a high production value and cinematic sophistication, suggesting that it is the product of a well-resourced and coordinated information operation.

Russian opposition publications Agency and Mediazona reported that the actors in the video are professional Russian actors who have previously appeared in Russian TV shows.

One actor declined to discuss his involvement in the video, saying he only appeared in movies, not commercials.

ISW recalls that the Kremlin used high-quality propaganda videos to centralise info ops.

The recent video's characteristics indicate that it supports broader Kremlin efforts to undermine Ukrainian confidence in the government, undermine Ukrainian mobilization efforts, and incite domestic discontent.

ISW findings for April 1

A joint investigation by 60 Minutes, Insider and Der Spiegel shows that the Kremlin has waged a sustained kinetic campaign for a decade aimed directly at U.S. government personnel both in the United States and abroad, with the alleged goal of physically incapacitating U.S. government personnel.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is stepping up efforts to falsely implicate Ukraine in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack on March 22, while denying any responsibility or involvement in the Islamic State attack.