Russia's propagandists spread fake news about preparation of a "new Bucha near Kharkiv"

Enemy media, citing the Russian military propagandist Rudenko, are spreading fake information that the leadership of Ukraine is preparing a "new Bucha near Kharkov."
The Kremlin is spreading new fake information about Kharkiv
According to the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD), the propagandist of the Russian Federation, Rudenko, reports that a column of cars and minibuses appeared near the city with the symbol of Russian aggression "Z" and military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, apparently dressed in Russian uniforms.
The statement of the Russian military commander is absurd and fake, because it does not have any photo/video evidence or eyewitness testimony.
Such messages are distributed for the following purposes:
Discredit the events in Buch, a city that has become a symbol of Russian crimes, and remove responsibility for them;
to provoke mistrust of the military and the authorities among Kharkiv residents, to sow panic so that as many people as possible leave the city;
to create an infoalibi for future attacks on the civilian population.
Russia's preparation for the offensive on Kharkiv is part of the large-scale PsyOp against Ukraine
The information about Russian preparations for the offensive on Kharkiv is part of the enemy's "fear propaganda" campaign and does not correspond to reality.
As the CCD points out, the Russian Federation does not have the resources to attack Kharkiv.
The centre emphasises that the enemy can only terrorise Kharkiv with shelling but uses this to intimidate with a new offensive.
