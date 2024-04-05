Russia spreads fake news about alleged use of underground schools in Kharkiv by AFU

Russian propaganda continues its attempts to intimidate the population of Kharkiv. This time, the object of the enemy's manipulation was the underground schools being built in the city.
The Kremlin is spreading another fake about Kharkiv
The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) noted that Russian propaganda spreads fakes as if the Ukrainian military used underground schools as command posts.
In this way, enemy propagandists are threatening missile attacks on underground schools in Kharkiv under the fictitious pretext of Ukraine's "military use" of these facilities.
As an argument in favour of the thesis about the "necessity" of potential strikes on these schools, enemy propagandists cite their "similarity" to command posts built by the Americans during the Cold War.
Yes, the enemy is trying to justify terrorist attacks on Kharkiv with mythical military targets in schools.
The Russian preparation for the offensive on Kharkiv is part of the large-scale PsyOp against Ukraine
The information about Russian preparations for the offensive on Kharkiv is part of the enemy's "fear propaganda" campaign and does not correspond to reality.
The CCD points out that the Russian Federation does not have the resources to attack Kharkiv.
The center emphasizes that the enemy is now only capable of terrorizing Kharkiv with shelling, but uses this to intimidate with a new offensive.
