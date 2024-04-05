Russia spreads fake news about alleged use of underground schools in Kharkiv by AFU

Russian propaganda continues its attempts to intimidate the population of Kharkiv. This time, the object of the enemy's manipulation was the underground schools being built in the city.

The Kremlin is spreading another fake about Kharkiv

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) noted that Russian propaganda spreads fakes as if the Ukrainian military used underground schools as command posts.

In this way, enemy propagandists are threatening missile attacks on underground schools in Kharkiv under the fictitious pretext of Ukraine's "military use" of these facilities.

As an argument in favour of the thesis about the "necessity" of potential strikes on these schools, enemy propagandists cite their "similarity" to command posts built by the Americans during the Cold War.

Yes, the enemy is trying to justify terrorist attacks on Kharkiv with mythical military targets in schools.

Threats to strike underground schools in Kharkiv are part of the enemy's disinformation campaign of "fear propaganda". The enemy's goal is to incite panic in order to force as many people as possible to leave the city, the CPD notes.

The Russian preparation for the offensive on Kharkiv is part of the large-scale PsyOp against Ukraine

The information about Russian preparations for the offensive on Kharkiv is part of the enemy's "fear propaganda" campaign and does not correspond to reality.

The CCD points out that the Russian Federation does not have the resources to attack Kharkiv.

The CCD points out that the Russian Federation does not have the resources to attack Kharkiv.

All their fables about readiness to surround the city are intended for internal and external audiences, and are part of the campaign "propaganda of fear," says the CCD chief, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko.