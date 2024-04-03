Ukraine's watchdog group names new Russian info campaigns on occupied territories

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) highlighted disinformation and manipulative campaigns of the Russian Federation, which are taking place in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Russia has intensified disinformation campaigns on TOT

The Russian occupiers continue to carry out disinformation and manipulation measures at the TOT of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

The CCD reports on Apr.2.

So, the Russians held a youth militarist forum, "Rose of Donbas," in Mariupol. Teenagers were brainwashed, and war criminals involved in the destruction of the city were glorified.

At the exhibition about the history of chocolate, Melitopol schoolchildren were "explained" how "candy wrappers can tell about historical events" and presented a series of "Russian Army of 1812" wrappers.

At the beginning of the year, the so-called "Ministry of Education and Science" of the People's Republic of Ukraine ordered the heads of local occupation administrations and educational organisations to remove Ukrainian books from school library funds according to a list of 365 items. Books were burned in boiler rooms.

In the Kherson region, Russians are trying to assimilate Ukrainian children, regularly taking them to "educational events" in the Russian Federation, where propagandists talk about the "new homeland" and form a positive attitude towards the occupiers. Share

What is known about the new Russian fakes?

Andriy Kovalenko, the CCD chief of the National Security and Defence Council, stated this.

The invaders will try to suggest that the Armed Forces are not "unable to reach the borders of 1991, but even to keep what is." At the same time, proposals for agreements can also be heard.

The occupiers will spread fakes about riots in the Ukrainian army. According to Kovalenko, they make up stories about officers rioting against the new AFU Commander-in-Chief.

There is a very rich galaxy of fakes, — the specialist explained.

The Russians will base the campaign on specific events at the front and rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and "inflate" the accurate scale of the caused damage. Kovalenko drew attention to the recent strikes on Ukrainian regions and the rapid spread of disinformation about Russian offensives.