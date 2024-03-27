Ukraine's watchdog analysts refute Telegram fakes about the deportation of some Ukrainians from EU
Ukraine's watchdog analysts refute Telegram fakes about the deportation of some Ukrainians from EU

Fake
Fake publications about the alleged deportation of a part of Ukrainians due to protests in Europe are spreading through the network of Telegram channels.

CCD warns of a new fake in Telegram channels

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reports that a screenshot from the alleged EU Representation in Ukraine page is attached to the fake messages as proof.

The authors of the "news" inform that lists of citizens who are subject to deportation have already been allegedly compiled, and invite you to go to the TG-bot to familiarise yourself with them.

The CCD emphasises that the information about the deportation of Ukrainians from EU countries is fake.

There are no publications of similar content on the official website of the EU Representation in Ukraine.

Such content is distributed in order to increase the reach of anonymous TG-channels, which are linked, the CCD notes.

The Center urged people not to speculate on topics sensitive to society and to adhere to moral and ethical behaviour rules.

CCD forecast of Russian disinformation

Previously, the CCD analysed the Russian Federation's leading information and psychological special operations and disinformation campaigns.

CCD analysts predict directions for the development of propaganda that the enemy may use in the future:

  • Terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" in the Moscow region. Russia will continue to blame Ukraine. Also, the Russian Federation will justify all subsequent terrorist attacks and shelling of Ukraine as "revenge" for "Crocus".

  • Provocations for the Catholic Easter on March 31. For Russians, this event will serve as a reason to renew the narrative about the persecution of Christians of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine.

  • Energy problems of Ukraine. Rospropaganda will spread narratives that Ukraine is not in control of the situation and is close to a total blackout.

  • The West does not support Ukraine. Rospropaganda can cover the incident with the flight of a missile over Poland, where it was not shot down, as an excuse to hint at the "betrayal" of NATO.

