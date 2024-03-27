Ukraine's watchdog analysts refute Telegram fakes about the deportation of some Ukrainians from EU

Fake publications about the alleged deportation of a part of Ukrainians due to protests in Europe are spreading through the network of Telegram channels.

CCD warns of a new fake in Telegram channels

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reports that a screenshot from the alleged EU Representation in Ukraine page is attached to the fake messages as proof.

The authors of the "news" inform that lists of citizens who are subject to deportation have already been allegedly compiled, and invite you to go to the TG-bot to familiarise yourself with them.

The CCD emphasises that the information about the deportation of Ukrainians from EU countries is fake.

There are no publications of similar content on the official website of the EU Representation in Ukraine.

Such content is distributed in order to increase the reach of anonymous TG-channels, which are linked, the CCD notes.

The Center urged people not to speculate on topics sensitive to society and to adhere to moral and ethical behaviour rules.

