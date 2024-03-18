Russia spreads fake news regarding alleged Goebbels villa's purchase by Zelenskyy
Russia spreads fake news regarding alleged Goebbels villa's purchase by Zelenskyy

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
At the end of 2023, the Nigerian publication Independent published an article in which it is said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly bought the villa of Hitler's Propaganda Minister Goebbels for 8 million euros.

The Russia is spreading yet another fake propaganda

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) found an article by the Independent built on a video from the YouTube channel of Sabina Mels, an alleged ex-employee of Berliner Immobilienmanagement GmbH who calls herself a member of the anti-fascist movement Antifaschistische Aktion. This channel has only 47 subscribers.

The centre established that Sabina Mels's identity is fake, and the video was created using Deepfake technology. For Mels' account, a photo of the American blogger Alice Gadson, who blogs about health, was used.

The Independent fake news was also spread by the Nigerian publication Latest Nigerian News and Russian propaganda resources. The Independent article has now been removed.

Russia uses foreign journalists for propaganda against Ukraine

As the "Perun" PsyOp, the Russian Federation plans to involve foreign journalists, media persons and bloggers to justify aggression against Ukraine and cover the situation around Ukraine from positions favourable to the Kremlin.

So, earlier, the CCD reported on the American journalist Fiorella Isabel. Propaganda media call her an American journalist, but she does not hide that she works for the RT channel.

In social networks, Isabel covers events in the world, in particular in Ukraine and the Middle East, in the light of Kremlin propaganda.

Also, a journalist originally from Iceland, Haukur Haukson, trying to discredit Ukraine, spread Kremlin fakes about "US bio laboratories" and "Nazis".

In addition, after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kyiv region, Haukson called the shocking reports about the atrocities of the occupiers in Buch "the theater of the dead" and "a well-thought-out fake."

