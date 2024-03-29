Ukraine's watchdog agency warns about Russia's fakes amid attempted new offensive

The Russian occupiers are preparing a large-scale campaign to misinform Ukrainians and discredit the Armed Forces against the backdrop of an attempted new offensive in May-June.

What is known about the new Russian fakes?

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated this.

He said that the aggressors will try to suggest that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not "unable to reach the borders of 1991, but even to keep what is there." At the same time, proposals for agreements can also be heard.

The occupiers will spread fakes about riots in the Ukrainian army. According to Kovalenko, they invent different stories about riots of the officers against the new commander-in-chief.

There is a very rich galaxy of fakes, — the specialist explained.

The Russians will base the campaign on certain events at the front and rear of the Armed Forces and "inflate" the true scale of the damage caused. Kovalenko drew attention to the recent strikes on Ukrainian regions and the rapid spread of disinformation about Russian offensives.

The guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv is immediately followed by the cloud that 350,000 people who do not exist, but who will go to Kharkiv. An attack on Sumy region means that there are some 100,000 people there who will gather and go to Sumy, Kovalenko added.

Russia is preparing a new offensive at the front

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the probable date of the Russian offensive on the front in Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in an interview with reporter Charlie D'Agata for CBS News.

According to the president, the situation at the front stabilised with the approaching spring. However, the winter months were quite difficult.

We stabilised the situation. It is better than it was two or three months ago, when we had a big shortage of artillery ammunition and various types of weapons. We absolutely did not see a big, huge counteroffensive from Russia... They were not successful.

He noted that Russia was able to destroy some cities and villages in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military is not ready to defend itself against another significant Russian offensive, which is expected sometime at the end of May or June.

And for this, we need not only to prepare, we need not only to stabilise the situation because sometimes the partners are pleased that we have stabilised the situation. No, I'm saying we need help now.

In this artillery war of attrition, Russia has an advantage not only because of its greater firepower but also because of its greater range.