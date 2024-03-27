3rd AFU Assault Brigade officer says Russia wants to intensify its offensive in Ukraine's east

The deputy commander of the 3rd AFU Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation would try to intensify its offensive in the east of Ukraine against the background of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping centre near Moscow, following instructions from the Kremlin.

Where should we expect a large-scale offensive of the Russian army

Zhorin emphasised that the occupation army of the Russian Federation will continue to give priority to the offensive in the east of Ukraine while trying to prevent the Ukrainian military from advancing in the south.

To date, the priority direction for offensive actions of the Russian Federation is the Eastern. It is critical for the Katsaps to prevent our advance in the South. Even in the East, they can afford to fail somewhere, but in the South, any of our advancement poses a great threat to them, Zhorin explains.

He added that for this purpose, the aggressor country will probably resort to expanding the land corridor in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Russian occupiers do not care about losses.

At the same time, Zhorin noted that the Russian Federation's criminal army command is not very worried about personnel loss.

If 50,000 dead were not enough, they will add more without problems, Zhorin emphasises.

The military added that such sacrifices are acceptable for the Russian occupiers, even if it means taking a small settlement.

Maxim Zhorin, the deputy commander of the 3rd AFU Assault Brigade, predicts that the Kremlin will use everything it has to achieve specific goals at the front.

At the same time, he noted that Russia has sufficient human and technical resources.