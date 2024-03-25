President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that during this week, the criminal army of the Russian Federation used more than a thousand rockets, aerial bombs and drones during massive missile and bomb attacks on Ukraine.

The aggressor country commits terror against Ukraine every week

During this week, from Monday to today, Russian terrorists used almost 190 rockets of various types and almost 140 "shaheed". Almost 700 more guided aerial bombs Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian invaders into Ukraine, not a single week has passed without terror from the side of the Kremlin invaders.

And we are doing everything possible so that the occupying contingent feels the same way about our completely fair response to this terror — every week, every day, — Zelenskyy said. Share

He also thanked the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

To all the soldiers of the mobile fire groups, our aviation, air defense of the Ground Forces, all the specialists of our ERB. Thank you for every shot down rocket, for every shot down "shahed", — emphasized the head of state. Share

The president also added that Ukraine's air defense needs significant strengthening.

We are working on this with all partners whose decisions can change the nature of this war and make our cities and villages safe from terror. But our soldiers are already shooting down at least part of the rockets and most of the "shaheds," Zelensky assured. Share

Zelensky reported on the ongoing work to eliminate the consequences of massive strikes by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

I am grateful to everyone who works non-stop in Kharkiv to restore electricity and heat to people. The situation is very complicated. More than 200,000 subscribers — apartments and houses — in the city of Kharkiv and in one of the regions of the region without a stable electricity supply, have rather strict electricity schedules. Local authorities, all services, the government clearly understand the terms and technical basis for normalizing the situation. In other regions, electricity supply to all consumers has been restored, the president emphasized. Share

Zelenskyi on progress in negotiations with partners

The head of state emphasized that this week the EU countries made a decision regarding the aid fund for Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion euros.

He also noted the new tranche of macrofinance from the EU in the amount of 4.5 billion euros.

IMF — there is a decision on a new tranche, almost 900 million dollars. Canada — there is 2 billion Canadian dollars in macrofinance, direct budget support, the head of state noted.