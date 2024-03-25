President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that during this week, the criminal army of the Russian Federation used more than a thousand rockets, aerial bombs and drones during massive missile and bomb attacks on Ukraine.
The aggressor country commits terror against Ukraine every week
The head of state noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian invaders into Ukraine, not a single week has passed without terror from the side of the Kremlin invaders.
He also thanked the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.
The president also added that Ukraine's air defense needs significant strengthening.
Zelensky reported on the ongoing work to eliminate the consequences of massive strikes by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Zelenskyi on progress in negotiations with partners
The head of state emphasized that this week the EU countries made a decision regarding the aid fund for Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion euros.
He also noted the new tranche of macrofinance from the EU in the amount of 4.5 billion euros.
IMF — there is a decision on a new tranche, almost 900 million dollars. Canada — there is 2 billion Canadian dollars in macrofinance, direct budget support, the head of state noted.