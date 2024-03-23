Zelenskyy dismisses Russian attempts to accuse Ukraine of a terrorist attack

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an evening video message, reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's attempts to accuse Ukraine of a terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22.
Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attempts to accuse Ukraine of terrorist attacks
The President noted that the Russians, coming to Ukraine and burning our cities, blame Ukraine for this. According to the head of state, Russians don't care what happens inside their own country.
The president stated that the hundreds of thousands of Russians who are currently being killed on Ukrainian soil would certainly be enough to stop any terrorists.
Zelensky noted that terrorists must always lose, and thanked everyone who truly protects life. He added that Ukrainians all over the world should protect themselves from those who consider people simply expendable.
Crocus City Hall shooting in the Moscow region: what is known
On the evening of March 22, a shooting occurred in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall music center in Krasnohorsk, Moscow region, during a concert by the band "Piknik".
A fire also broke out there, the roof collapsed. Russian media say that at least three people in camouflage burst into the hall and opened fire with automatic weapons.
ISIS militants claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. At the same time, Russian propagandists and the FSB accused Ukraine of involvement.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by the Russian special services at the behest of Putin. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also categorically rejected accusations of Kyiv's alleged involvement.
As of March 23, 133 deaths are known. "Meduza" notes that this is the largest terrorist attack in Russia in terms of the number of dead after Beslan. Then, in September 2004, 334 people died due to the seizure of Beslan school No. 1.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-