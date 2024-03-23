Zelenskyy dismisses Russian attempts to accuse Ukraine of a terrorist attack

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an evening video message, reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's attempts to accuse Ukraine of a terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22.

Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attempts to accuse Ukraine of terrorist attacks

What happened yesterday in Moscow, obviously, both Putin and other scum are just trying to blame someone else. They always have the same methods. It already happened. And there were blown up houses, and shootings, and explosions. And they always blame others. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that the Russians, coming to Ukraine and burning our cities, blame Ukraine for this. According to the head of state, Russians don't care what happens inside their own country.

All this happened yesterday, and this worthless Putin, instead of dealing with his citizens of Russia, addressing them, remained silent for a day — thinking how to drag Ukraine into this. Everything is completely predictable. Share

The president stated that the hundreds of thousands of Russians who are currently being killed on Ukrainian soil would certainly be enough to stop any terrorists.

And if the Russians are ready to die silently in the "crocuses" and not ask any questions to their special services, then Putin will try to turn more than one such situation in favor of his personal power. Share

Zelensky noted that terrorists must always lose, and thanked everyone who truly protects life. He added that Ukrainians all over the world should protect themselves from those who consider people simply expendable.

Crocus City Hall shooting in the Moscow region: what is known

On the evening of March 22, a shooting occurred in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall music center in Krasnohorsk, Moscow region, during a concert by the band "Piknik".

A fire also broke out there, the roof collapsed. Russian media say that at least three people in camouflage burst into the hall and opened fire with automatic weapons.

ISIS militants claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. At the same time, Russian propagandists and the FSB accused Ukraine of involvement.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by the Russian special services at the behest of Putin. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also categorically rejected accusations of Kyiv's alleged involvement.