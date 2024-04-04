Ukraine's watchdog group calls not to panic about Russia's foreseeable offensive in summer

Russia is preparing a new offensive for May-June 2024: its troops will try to attack the positions of the Armed Forces throughout the summer. But the expected offensive actions of the occupiers are predictable, so there is no reason to panic.

Is Russia preparing a new offensive in the summer?

According to information from the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) chief, Lt Andrii Kovalenko, Russian troops may launch an offensive in the Vugledar and Chasiv Yar directions, and the enemy also plans to reach Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

At the same time, they are probing our defenses near Synkivka in the Kupiansk direction. From our side, defensive fortification lines are currently being built, and we are able to contain the enemy as much as possible in Avdiivka and other directions, Kovalenko said. Share

The offensive on Kharkiv: whether or not

The lieutenant also called the information about the Russians' probable attack on Kharkiv with 350,000 fighters "which does not exist in nature" fake. The occupiers do not have the strength for such actions, and nothing confirms such preparations.

For an attack from the north to take place, certain enemy logistics must be prepared, and they are not. Accordingly, a hundred thousand troops cannot be taken from the air. They simply need to be located somewhere, to build the appropriate logistics so that they can advance, but this is not the case, explained the CCD chief Share