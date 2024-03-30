Why Ukraine should not be afraid of the offensive of the Russian army in the summer — an analyst's explanation

Oleksandr Musienko, a military expert and director of the Center for Military and Legal Research, emphasized that the probable offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the summer of this year would not be the worst scenario for Ukraine.
Russia risks a large-scale offensive in Ukraine this summer
Musiyenko emphasized that the worst scenario for Ukraine would be for the Russian occupiers to accumulate all their forces for an offensive in the fall.
He noted that the Russian criminal army wants to wait until autumn for the full staffing of the two new armies, which were mentioned by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country Serhiy Shoigu.
Musienko emphasized that we are talking about a contingent of 250-300 thousand.
He added that it is highly unlikely that the Russian occupiers will have time to complete these armies by June 1.
What is known about the risks on the battlefield
Musienko noted that the Russian occupiers are currently trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces on two areas of the front.
He warned about the growing threat to Ugledar.
However, Musienko recognizes the tactical successes of the enemy in certain areas of the front.
He also drew attention to the fact that currently almost no one is talking about the threat to Ugledar.
According to his estimates, the Russian invaders, despite their numerous superiority, are unable to break through the line of defense of the Ukrainian military.
The analyst also dispelled the fake that allegedly all Ukrainian air defense assets are currently concentrated around Kyiv.
He drew attention to the fact that recently the number of strikes by enemy anti-aircraft missiles has somewhat decreased, although Ukraine does not see many reports of the downing of Russian aircraft either.
He also emphasized that the partners have finally started providing support to Ukraine in the form of artillery ammunition.
According to him, it was because of Russia that it began to actively spread fakes about the alleged preparation for the attack on Kharkiv.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-