Ukraine's watchdog group refutes fakes about Ukraine's plans to mobilise women

The issue of forced mobilization of women is currently not on the agenda in Ukraine.

What does the CCD say about Ukraine's plans to mobilise women

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) noted that information is being spread that changes are being made to the legislation on mobilising women in Ukraine.

The Center emphasises that no law dealing with mobilisation provides for the mobilisation of women.

So the information spread is fake. The issue of women's mobilization is not relevant today and is not considered by the authorities. Women can mobilize to the Defence Forces of Ukraine exclusively voluntarily. There are no plans for anything else, the CCD emphasised.

The CCD urged Ukrainians to trust only verified sources of information.

What was previously stated about the mobilisation of women

In an interview with The Times, Oksana Grygorieva, adviser on gender issues to the Ground Forces commander, said that Ukraine should prepare for the fact that women must be mobilised in the coming years.

Like Israel, we must be ready for it, which means we must train men and women to be ready for war, the advisor said.

Last year, the former Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, reported that women are not mobilised in Ukraine without their consent, and the same applies to women doctors.

At the same time, from October 1, 2023, women of certain professions had to start registering for the military.