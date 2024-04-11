Ukraine's watchdog group refutes fakes about Ukraine's plans to mobilise women
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's watchdog group refutes fakes about Ukraine's plans to mobilise women

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
women mobilisation
Читати українською

The issue of forced mobilization of women is currently not on the agenda in Ukraine.

What does the CCD say about Ukraine's plans to mobilise women

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) noted that information is being spread that changes are being made to the legislation on mobilising women in Ukraine.

The Center emphasises that no law dealing with mobilisation provides for the mobilisation of women.

So the information spread is fake. The issue of women's mobilization is not relevant today and is not considered by the authorities. Women can mobilize to the Defence Forces of Ukraine exclusively voluntarily. There are no plans for anything else, the CCD emphasised.

The CCD urged Ukrainians to trust only verified sources of information.

What was previously stated about the mobilisation of women

In an interview with The Times, Oksana Grygorieva, adviser on gender issues to the Ground Forces commander, said that Ukraine should prepare for the fact that women must be mobilised in the coming years.

Like Israel, we must be ready for it, which means we must train men and women to be ready for war, the advisor said.

Last year, the former Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, reported that women are not mobilised in Ukraine without their consent, and the same applies to women doctors.

At the same time, from October 1, 2023, women of certain professions had to start registering for the military.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's MOD certified the first bulletproof vest for female military personnel — photo
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Women's bulletproof vest
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine to have to conduct additional mobilisation if US reduces aid
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's MOD says over 45 000 women currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
AFU servicewomen

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?