DIU chief says Ukraine's attacks on military targets in Russia to continued

According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (DIU), Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, his team has a plan, the main goal of which is to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine's attacks on military targets in Russia will continue
He also announced that in the near future, there will be even more cross-border attacks by Russian volunteer forces inside Russia with the support of Ukrainian intelligence, as well as more drone attacks.
According to Budanov, one of the main goals of his team is to demonstrate to Russians that their illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, cannot "protect the population from the penetration of war into the country."
Budanov revealed the secret of the success of many Ukrainian attacks on Russia
The DIU chief frankly admits that the shells that caused most of the destruction on the territory of the aggressor country were Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missiles fired at Ukrainian drones, not the drones themselves.
Despite this, according to Kirill Budanov, the traumatic impact on the population of Russia was the same.
The head of Ukrainian intelligence expects that his team will continue to successfully implement its plan on the territory of the Russian Federation.
