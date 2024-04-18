DIU chief says Ukraine's attacks on military targets in Russia to continued

According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (DIU), Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, his team has a plan, the main goal of which is to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's attacks on military targets in Russia will continue

We (the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine — ed.) proposed a plan to reduce the Russian potential. It covers many aspects such as the military industry ... critical military facilities, their airfields, and their command and control centres. Kyrylo Budanov DIU chief

He also announced that in the near future, there will be even more cross-border attacks by Russian volunteer forces inside Russia with the support of Ukrainian intelligence, as well as more drone attacks.

According to Budanov, one of the main goals of his team is to demonstrate to Russians that their illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, cannot "protect the population from the penetration of war into the country."

When you sit, say, in St. Petersburg, and see the war only on TV, you will always support. ... But people start to get nervous when some object is (attacked) near their house, - explained the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence. Share

Budanov revealed the secret of the success of many Ukrainian attacks on Russia

The DIU chief frankly admits that the shells that caused most of the destruction on the territory of the aggressor country were Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missiles fired at Ukrainian drones, not the drones themselves.

Despite this, according to Kirill Budanov, the traumatic impact on the population of Russia was the same.

In fact, the damage these (aircraft) missiles cause is much higher than the damage that a drone could potentially cause. Kyrylo Budanov DIU chief

The head of Ukrainian intelligence expects that his team will continue to successfully implement its plan on the territory of the Russian Federation.