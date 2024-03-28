DIU chief says Kremlin created units for "information isolation" on the Russia's territory
DIU chief says Kremlin created units for "information isolation" on the Russia's territory

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Budanov
In Russia, there are units that provide "information isolation" on the territory of the country, as well as on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

What is known about special Russian units for "information isolation"

In Russia, there is an unpopular concept, as they say, this official concept — "informational isolation". Appropriate units have been created for this purpose. They are in the Ministry of Defense's system (Ministry of Defense of Russia, — ed.). They operate in war zones and many different branches of government.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

DIU chief

The DIU explained that the main task of the units mentioned above is to prevent the population from receiving accurate information. Fighting this is possible in Ukraine's controlled territories, but it is impossible in the occupation.

And this will also be a big problem after their release (temporarily occupied territories, — ed.). Because the "brainwashing" is quite serious, — added the DIU chief.

How DIU opposes Kremlin propaganda

No matter what you and I do here, we will not be able to completely destroy the lines of Russian propaganda, it will still be there. They have enough financial and human resources for this in many countries of the world. This is an idea not only from the Russian Federation, but also from their agents of influence. This is a huge machine with a huge amount of media resources, this is only the visible part. And how much goes through art? Look at Russian films that are not related to the war in principle, but almost every one of them contains at least one moment of enemy propaganda, — explains the DIU chief Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov.

Budanov noted that the aggressor country is carrying out several PsyOps against Ukraine.

One is called "Perun", and this information is already available. It is combined with a global operation called "Maidan-3". It is difficult for them with imagination."

The Center for Strategic Communications and we [DIU] have cooperated in this area more than once, and many official statements are made on behalf of our organization, and we share many things with the Center for Strategic Communications. It's easier for them to rely on the data, where we clearly show here look at this and it's fake, because such and such explanations. And this is how the people understand what is happening, — emphasised the DIU chief.

