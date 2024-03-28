DIU chief says Kremlin created units for "information isolation" on the Russia's territory

In Russia, there are units that provide "information isolation" on the territory of the country, as well as on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
What is known about special Russian units for "information isolation"
The DIU explained that the main task of the units mentioned above is to prevent the population from receiving accurate information. Fighting this is possible in Ukraine's controlled territories, but it is impossible in the occupation.
How DIU opposes Kremlin propaganda
Budanov noted that the aggressor country is carrying out several PsyOps against Ukraine.
One is called "Perun", and this information is already available. It is combined with a global operation called "Maidan-3". It is difficult for them with imagination."
