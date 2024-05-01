DIU drones attacked two more refineries in Russia — sources

On the night of 1 May, the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a refinery in the Voronezh region were hit by drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. This was reported by online.ua, citing its own sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

DIU organised a new large-scale cotton attack in Russia

The attack was first reported by the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, and the governor of the Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev.

According to local residents, the drones hit the refinery at around 3 am. At first, people heard a loud rumble, and then two explosions.

The Russian authorities are still hiding the number of UAVs that flew to enemy refineries, but continue to claim that some of them were shot down.

It is worth noting that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is controlled by Rosneft. Most of the refined products are exported.

Moreover, it is stated that this is the third largest refinery among Russian refineries, which can process more than 17 million tonnes of oil per year.

DIU and the SSU left Russia without petrol in a matter of months

Politico analysed the results of the DIU and SSU attacks on Russian refineries and concluded that Ukrainian forces have achieved incredible success.

As a result of systemic damage to Russian refineries, diesel prices for Russian consumers have soared by almost 10% in the past week alone. Petrol prices have also reached a six-month high, up more than 20% since the beginning of the year, as supplies are tightening and more and more companies are forced to suspend production, the newspaper writes. Share

In addition, it is noted that the aggressor country, Russia, has reduced fuel exports to an almost historic low.