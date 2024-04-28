An ATESH agent discovered the fact of the commander's murder by mercenaries from Cuba

On April 27, it became known that Cuban mercenaries eliminated their Russian commander in Donetsk region

This was reported by the ATESH resistance movement.

Guerrillas have learned that the Russian military cannot control mercenaries from the Global South.

An ATESH agent from the headquarters of the "Center" troop group of the Russian Armed Forces reports that Cuban mercenaries fighting in the Pokrovsky direction as part of the 428th motorized rifle regiment have eliminated their commander. The reason was constant humiliation, beatings and taking away of wages from workers from Latin America. Share

The Cubans who eliminated the commander have already been transferred to the Rostov region.

The command of the regiment appealed to the General Staff with a request to replace foreign mercenaries with Russian soldiers. Our agent will monitor the situation and keep us informed. We can conclude that such situations sometimes occur, but they do not become public. The Russian leadership does not spare the lives of even its own citizens, not to mention foreigners.

Russia is recruiting mercenaries for the war against Ukraine

In the summer of 2023, it became known that residents of Nepal, who came to the Russian Federation to study, are being recruited for the war against Ukraine. The main argument for making such a decision is money.

In December, Nepal issued an official statement calling on Moscow to stop recruiting its citizens for the war and to return the bodies of those who had already died.

A mercenary of the Russian army from Somalia, Muhammad Adil, was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of January 2024. Online.ua journalists managed to ask the captured foreigner why he came to Russia, how he got into the occupier's army, how much he trained before he got to the front line, and which of his decisions he regrets.

When he came to the Russian Federation, he got a job at a factory, but soon he saw an advertisement of the Russian army on the street and signed a contract on December 3, 2023.