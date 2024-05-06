Russians sink barges to protect rest of ships in occupied Sevastopol

At the entrance to Sevastopol Bay, the Russian military is installing additional barges to protect against Ukrainian naval drones. This can be seen from the data of satellite images.

What is happening in Sevastopol Bay

According to the monitoring group, the first two barges were sunk there from April 5 to 10. In this way, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is trying to protect the remaining vessels.

The message also reminds that the Black Sea Fleet has transferred all the carriers of the Kalibr cruise missiles and other important ships to the naval base in Novorossiysk, and noted that Ukrainian naval drones are reaching there as well.

Russian troops have been using this tactic on an ongoing basis since the beginning of the war against Ukraine in 2014. Too much — after intensifying attacks by Ukrainian drones on the vessels of the Black Sea Fleet during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

Russians intensified the construction of defense fortifications throughout Crimea

Earlier, the partisans reported that the Russian military had intensified the construction of fortifications throughout Crimea, including near the coastline, on the administrative border with the Kherson region, and in the peninsula's centre.

Agents of the movement have discovered new trenches, and also inform that the occupiers are strengthening old trenches and strengthening the protection of logistics facilities in Crimea.

According to the partisans, this is happening against the background of the arrival of military and financial aid from the Allies for Ukraine.