ATESH discovers new locations of Russian air defence in Sevastopol

An agent of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH in occupied Sevastopol conducted an operation to detect enemy air defense.

The Russian army deploys air defence in residential areas of Sevastopol

ATESH found new locations of the occupiers' air defence in Crimea.

During the reconnaissance of the city of Sevastopol and its surroundings, our agent discovered several locations of the occupiers' air defense assets.

The Russians do not hesitate to place missile weapons right next to the houses of the local population, thus exposing them to danger.

We add the coordinates: 44.516258, 33.548740, 44.505588, 33.571606. Share

The partisans promised more detailed information was given to representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The so-called "Russian world" brings only death, repression and destruction. Crimeans oppose the Russian occupation and actively fight for their freedom in the ranks of ATESH. Share

The Russian occupiers are transporting weapons to Dzhankoi

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH detected the movement of enemy equipment in the direction of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Agents of our movement in Crimea record the movement of a column of self-propelled artillery 2С19 "Msta-S". The high intensity of fighting in the south of Ukraine and the significant losses of the occupiers force them to replace the destroyed equipment and soldiers.