ATESH discovers new locations of Russian air defence in Sevastopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH discovers new locations of Russian air defence in Sevastopol

air defence
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

An agent of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH in occupied Sevastopol conducted an operation to detect enemy air defense.

The Russian army deploys air defence in residential areas of Sevastopol

ATESH found new locations of the occupiers' air defence in Crimea.

During the reconnaissance of the city of Sevastopol and its surroundings, our agent discovered several locations of the occupiers' air defense assets.

The Russians do not hesitate to place missile weapons right next to the houses of the local population, thus exposing them to danger.

We add the coordinates: 44.516258, 33.548740, 44.505588, 33.571606.

The partisans promised more detailed information was given to representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The so-called "Russian world" brings only death, repression and destruction. Crimeans oppose the Russian occupation and actively fight for their freedom in the ranks of ATESH.

The Russian occupiers are transporting weapons to Dzhankoi

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH detected the movement of enemy equipment in the direction of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Agents of our movement in Crimea record the movement of a column of self-propelled artillery 2С19 "Msta-S". The high intensity of fighting in the south of Ukraine and the significant losses of the occupiers force them to replace the destroyed equipment and soldiers.

We continue to wage a partisan struggle and contribute to the victory over rucism.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH movement declares Russian army facing severe problems with air defence systems
air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH records the movement of a convoy of Russian self-propelled guns in the direction of Dzhankoy
self-propelled guns
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH movement discovers new Russian army units in Russia-occupied part of Kherson region
Occupiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?