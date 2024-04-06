ATESH records the movement of a convoy of Russian self-propelled guns in the direction of Dzhankoy
self-propelled guns
Source:  ATESH

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are rebasing military equipment from Crimea to mainland Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers are transporting weapons to Dzhankoy

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH detected the movement of enemy equipment in the direction of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Agents of our movement in Crimea record the movement of a column of self-propelled artillery 2С19 "Msta-S". The high intensity of fighting in the south of Ukraine and the significant losses of the occupiers force them to replace the destroyed equipment and soldiers.

We continue to wage a partisan struggle and contribute to the victory over racism.

ATESH records the arrival of the Rashists to Dzhankoy

The partisans also found out that a large number of Russian invaders had arrived in Dzhankoy.

ATESH agents confirm that the situation with the regular arrival of personnel to the city has not changed. According to our data, many occupiers who arrived from occupied mainland Ukraine are being treated in military and civilian hospitals.

The heavy losses of the Russian invading forces force the Kremlin to carry out a covert mobilization to compensate for these losses. As a result, many occupiers arrive in Jankoi for further promotion to the front.

If you are a Russian soldier and want to live against criminal war, write to our coordinator. By joining us, you will have a chance to return home to your family and live in a free country.

