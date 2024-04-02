ATESH movement says Russia strengthening Kerch bridge defence with air defence systems

The occupiers are strengthening their defence near the Kerch Bridge with air defence systems. The invaders are also using civilian vessels for military purposes.

What the partisans discovered during reconnaissance near the Kerch bridge

ATESH reports that the partisans recorded the overturning of air defence equipment to protect the bridge from possible air attacks by the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the S-300 systems and the Pantsir-S1 air defence system were discovered.

Such actions of the occupiers indicate their strategic priorities aimed at strengthening the air defense of the bridge to the detriment of the protection of Russian cities, the message says.

At the same time, the partisans managed to record the use of civilian vessels for the transportation of military cargo.

We also note the reduction in the movement of warships of the Russian Navy, the message says.

The Russian occupiers are trying to protect Sevastopol Bay from AFU attacks in Crimea

The partisans of the ATESH movement point out that these efforts intensified after the strikes by the Defence Forces with cruise missiles and naval drones on the Yamal and Azov large landing ships.

Currently, the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command is blocking the passage of boats and putting up new barriers at the sea entrance to the bay. Pro-Ukrainian Crimeans are watching the situation.

On March 24, the AFU General Staff announced a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol.

Ukrainian forces powerfully struck several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including the main communications centre and large landing ships, "Yamal" (Project 156) and "Azov" (Project 151).

According to the data of the OSINTtechnical project, he has information about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the main communications centre of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.