ATESH movement discovers new Russian army units in Russia-occupied part of Kherson region

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH revealed the mass arrival of Russian occupiers with characteristic tattoos in the occupied Novooleksiivka of the Kherson region.
The occupiers are strengthening their group in the Kherson region with former prisoners
New echelons with Russian military arrive at the "Novooleksiiivka" railway station.
If you know where the Russian Army of Occupation is stationing personnel, please let us know. Together, we will drive the Russian horde out of Ukraine!
Racists continue to carry out measures to strengthen filtering measures in settlements located near the border with the temporarily occupied Crimea.
As ATESH agents report, units of the Russian Guard have been instructed to intercept Ukrainian partisans who are transmitting information about the locations of personnel of the Russian occupation forces. Also, the disappearance of personnel of the Russian troops is noted in the settlement.
The Russian occupiers are transporting weapons to Dzhankoi
The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH detected the movement of enemy equipment in the direction of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.
Agents of our movement in Crimea record the movement of a column of self-propelled artillery 2С19 "Msta-S". The high intensity of fighting in the south of Ukraine and the significant losses of the occupiers force them to replace the destroyed equipment and soldiers.
We continue to wage a partisan struggle and contribute to the victory over racism.
