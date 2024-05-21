Ukrainian drones damaged oil depot in Russian Belgorod region
Ukrainian drones damaged oil depot in Russian Belgorod region

Fire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian authorities reported a drone attack on an oil depot in the Belgorod region of western Russia.

What is known about explosion in the Belgorod region of Russia

As noted, the drone attack took place on May 20. In particular, the territory of the "Yuttek" oil depot in the village of Prokhorivka was attacked.

A gas cylinder was damaged. It is known in advance that there was no fire, no casualties and no injuries.

DIU attacked a Russian oil depot in the Leningrad region

According to Ukrainian journalists, the drone attack on the Vyborz oil depot in the Leningrad Region, Russia, took place on May 19.

As the media learned from its insiders in the Ukrainian intelligence community, three explosive devices were used to destroy vertical fuel tanks at a facility used by the aggressor state for military purposes.

DIU fighters managed to destroy them

According to residents of Vyborz, they heard a powerful explosion in the city around 2:50 a.m., after which a fire started on the territory of the oil depot.

The decarbonisation of Putin's dictatorship will continue in a consistent and methodical manner until Russia uses the oil and gas industry for military purposes or withdraws from Ukraine. The price of Russian aggression for the Kremlin will keep rising and is already affecting their ability to supply fuel even for the domestic market. There will be more to come,’ the DIU insider told journalists.

