DIU drones hit military facility in Russian Tula — video

On the night of May 16, drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked the production facilities of the state-owned enterprise of the Russian defence complex "Basalt" in Tula.

Explosions rocked Russian Tula: the first details

As a result of the scheduled work of the DIU, a military facility in Tula was hit on Thursday night. The company directly produces military products for the war against Ukraine, Ukrainian journalists report with reference to their sources in Ukrainian intelligence. Share

OSINT analysts draw attention to the fact that street surveillance cameras recorded the moment the drones were hit.

According to Russian propagandists, an air defence system shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Tula region.

What is important to understand is that "Basalt" is a defense enterprise of the Russian Federation, which is engaged in the creation and supply of weapons and ammunition for the ground forces, air force and navy.

It includes the main division in Moscow, the research and production division in Krasnoarmiisk, Moscow Region, and the production divisions in Tula and Kostroma Region.

There were also explosions in Crimea

On the night of April 15, Ukrainian forces arranged a new series of explosions on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia occupies.

Residents of Sevastopol and Yevpatoria heard loud explosions.

Judging by the photos and videos published on the network, the targets of the attack were the Belbek and Gvardeyskoe military airfields. At least one of them started a large-scale fire.

In addition, the occupiers blocked traffic on the illegally built Crimean Bridge.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian authorities have commented on this attack or reported its consequences.