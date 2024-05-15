DIU posts video of Russian equipment destroyed in Zaporizhzhia direction with drones
DIU posts video of Russian equipment destroyed in Zaporizhzhia direction with drones

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
In two days, Ukrainian scouts destroyed military equipment and ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia region.

How many Russian vehicles were destroyed by the DIU fighters

It is noted during the two days of work in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the following were included in the list of damaged and destroyed targets of the Russian army:

  • Two "Ural" trucks,

  • Two UAZ "Buhanka",

  • One APV;

  • One Buggy;

  • Ammunition warehouse.

An attack was also made on the occupiers' personnel concentration.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine on May 15

In addition to personnel, the army of the aggressor country lost 14 tanks, 48 armoured vehicles and 23 artillery systems per day.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.05.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 486,940 (+1,510) people,

  • tanks — 7510 (+14) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 14,508 (+48) units,

  • artillery systems — 12,538 (+23) units,

  • MLRS — 1070 (+0) units,

  • anti-aircraft warfare systems — 798 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 351 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 10015 (+30),

  • cruise missiles — 2199 (+2),

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 16,955 (+48) units,

  • special equipment — 2061 (+7)

