DIU drones attacked fuel base in Russian Rostov region — sources

On the night of 15 May, drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked a fuel depot in the Rostov region of Russia. This was reported by online.ua with reference to its own sources in the DIU.

What is known about the drone attack on the fuel base in the Rostov region of Russia

According to sources in the DIU, drones attacked a fuel depot in the Rostov region of Russia.

It was a planned work of the Ukrainian intelligence, the targets were hit, and a fire is going on at the facility, which was used by the Russian occupiers for military purposes, the sources said. Share

What preceded it

Russian media noted that at least two explosions were heard at the fuel depot on 15 May. The Russians traditionally claimed a drone attack.

According to the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, there was allegedly no fuel at the fuel depot, so there was no fire. There are also no known casualties.

This morning, as a result of an attack by two UAVs, two explosions occurred at a fuel base in the Proletarsky district, but this did not cause the fuel to catch fire. There were no casualties, said the head of the Rostov region. Share

At the beginning of May, the partisan movement "ATESH" published a photo from an oil depot in Rostov. In particular, the coordinates of the base were provided, as well as information on the supply of petroleum products.

As a reminder, on 11 May, the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia, which is part of the Lukoil Corporation, was attacked. Prior to that, the Pervy Zavod refinery in the village of Polotnyany Zavod in the Kaluga region of Russia was attacked.