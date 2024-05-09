SSU drones hit two oil depots in Russia, sources say

At night, Ukrainian drones attacked two oil handling facilities of the Russian Federation.

Oil depots supply fuel to Russian troops in Crimea

The drones targeted two oil depots in the village of Yurovka near Anapa in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. They are transhipment points for fuel supply to Russian troops in Crimea near the peninsula.

The "blast season" at Russian refineries and oil depots is in full swing. The SSU will continue to reduce Russia's economic and logistical potential for waging war, the source said. Share

Explosions at oil depots have been confirmed in Russia

According to the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region of the aggressor country, about six UAVs were shot down, but some fell on the territory of the oil depot.

Also, a video of fires caused by the arrivals is circulated in Russian media.

The local government of the aggressor country said that 62 people and more than 100 pieces of equipment are fighting the fire, which means that it is burning powerfully.

Details of impressions of oil depots

One drone attacked the Lukoil LLC oil depot, damaging one oil tank and leaking fuel, but no fire broke out.

At the same time, seven more drones attacked the nearby oil depot Temp LLC, which specializes in fuel oil storage. Three fuel oil tanks caught fire at the depot.

At the time of publication of the material, online.ua does not have confirmation of this information from official sources.