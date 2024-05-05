Russians drop explosive on car with people in Donetsk region, three injured

On May 5, around 09:00, Russian troops struck in the Pokrovsk district, injuring three people who were in a car at the time of the attack.

Russia attacked the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region

As noted, on May 5, around 09:00, the Russian troops once again struck the Pokrovsk district. The shooting took place on the territory of the village. Mykhailivka of Novogrodivska territorial community.

A 68-year-old man and 49- and 67-year-old women were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries, where they are being treated.

Previously, the Russian occupiers used an FPV drone equipped with an F-1 grenade to attack a peaceful settlement.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia continues to attack the Donetsk region

On May 2, Russian troops shelled the village of Memryk, Donetsk region. During the Russian attack, two people were killed, and two more were injured. Among the dead is a 12-year-old child.

Also, three civilians were injured earlier in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region from the attacks of the Russian invaders.

On February 26, 2024, the army of the aggressor state shelled the town of Krasnohorivka and the villages of Romanivka and Kostyantynivka in the Pokrovsk district with barrel artillery. Two women, 54 and 79 years old, and a 52-year-old man were injured as a result of the impact of the weapons on the residential building. All the victims during the attacks of the occupying forces were on the street, near their own homes.

As noted, citizens with mine-explosive injuries, torn body wounds and shrapnel injuries were taken to the hospital, where they were provided with qualified medical assistance.