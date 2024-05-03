Russian soldiers kill 3 Ukrainian civilians in Donetsk region

Russian invaders continue to actively shell the Donetsk region. Three civilians have been killed and other five wounded during the latest strike.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, in the morning of 3 May 2024, the Russian occupation forces shelled Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts.

Two civilians were killed in the town of Kurakhove, which the enemy allegedly shelled with Uragan MLRS. A woman and a man aged 33 and 48 were also wounded, the statement said. Share

Moreover, the town of Chasiv Yar came under attack by the Russian army, where a 55-year-old resident was killed by an FPV drone attack on the street, and two more citizens aged 46 and 53 were injured.

In addition, a 71-year-old pensioner was injured in his own yard as a result of artillery shelling in Netailove village.

He was hospitalised for medical treatment.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Share

Russia attacks Kharkiv again

The Russian army has again struck a powerful blow at a private centre in Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, a woman of retirement age was killed.

This was first reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, the enemy destroyed several buildings, and there may still be people under the rubble.

A search and rescue operation is underway. It is also known that a tram with passengers was damaged.